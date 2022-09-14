ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $279,214.41

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $279,214.41 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00301845 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00073805 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

