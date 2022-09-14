Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0004

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $182,602.35 and approximately $19,917.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 261.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on June 12th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

