Zeotech Limited (ASX:ZEO) Insider Sylvia Tulloch Acquires 600,000 Shares

Zeotech Limited (ASX:ZEO – Get Rating) insider Sylvia Tulloch purchased 600,000 shares of Zeotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$30,600.00 ($21,398.60).

Zeotech Limited operates as a mineral processing technology company in Australia and Botswana. It primarily explores for kaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Abercorn project that consists of 50 sub-blocks located in Queensland. Zeotech Limited also holds proprietary mineral processing technology for production of synthetic zeolites.

