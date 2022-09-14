Zero Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $105,839.18 and $5.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00300617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00117849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00074547 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,890,215 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

