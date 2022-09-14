Zillow Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Zillow Group by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 495,010 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 520,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

