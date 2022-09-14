ZINC Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $4,366.88 and $19.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.42 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 0.99963611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065894 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

