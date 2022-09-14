Zipmex (ZMT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zipmex has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Zipmex has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16,817.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,002.73 or 0.99997698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.72 or 0.99942669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00123360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00402044 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Zipmex Coin Profile

Zipmex is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

