ZoidPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,783.00 (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One ZoidPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $38.62 million and approximately $33,783.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay’s launch date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

According to CryptoCompare, "ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain)."

