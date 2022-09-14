Zoo Token (ZOOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,483.00

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a market cap of $241,422.61 and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoo Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.

About Zoo Token

Zoo Token launched on May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io.

Buying and Selling Zoo Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ZooToken was built as a platform for "Meme tokens" to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform."

