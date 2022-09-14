ZooKeeper 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,396.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $185,396.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 519.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.03019283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00827417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020907 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 241,453,057 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.