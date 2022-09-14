ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $195,748.53 and approximately $6.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000390 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

