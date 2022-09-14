Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 355,841 shares.The stock last traded at $26.67 and had previously closed at $27.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Stock Down 12.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zumiez by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.