Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zymergen to $2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.63. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymergen by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 606,588 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymergen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,456,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 318,171 shares in the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zymergen by 55.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 688,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

