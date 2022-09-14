Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zymergen to $2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Zymergen Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.63. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymergen by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 606,588 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymergen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,456,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 318,171 shares in the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zymergen by 55.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 688,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Zymergen Company Profile
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
