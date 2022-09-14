ZYX (ZYX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,017.00

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. ZYX has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZYX
Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.