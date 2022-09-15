0Chain Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $24,158.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

