100,000 Shares in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $7,405,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $4,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $3,434,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $2,503,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $2,503,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of PPYAU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

