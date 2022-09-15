12Ships Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (TSHP)

12Ships (TSHP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 78.1% higher against the dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $258,904.62 and $26,633.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,300.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. The official website for 12Ships is 12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.