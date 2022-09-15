13,114 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 807.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,281,000 after acquiring an additional 490,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,402,000 after acquiring an additional 431,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

