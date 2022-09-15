1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $8,932.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2020. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

