1st Colonial Bancorp (FCOB) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) is one of 168 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 1st Colonial Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 21.65% 13.13% 1.09% 1st Colonial Bancorp Competitors 26.49% 11.61% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1st Colonial Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Colonial Bancorp Competitors 914 6145 6081 253 2.42

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 18.00%. Given 1st Colonial Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1st Colonial Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million $7.26 million 7.79 1st Colonial Bancorp Competitors $7.03 billion $1.86 billion 10.50

1st Colonial Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

1st Colonial Bancorp peers beat 1st Colonial Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

