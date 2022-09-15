20,000 Shares in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Activity at Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $28.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $173.71 million, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.86%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

