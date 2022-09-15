20,038 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

