22,437 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,584,000 after buying an additional 560,924 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

