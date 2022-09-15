2,379 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 3.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

