300FIT NETWORK (FIT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, 300FIT NETWORK has traded down 2% against the dollar. One 300FIT NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. 300FIT NETWORK has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $52,575.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

300FIT NETWORK Profile

FIT is a coin. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 coins. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org.

300FIT NETWORK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Financial Investment Token is backed by FIAT currency that provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. The innovation of blockchains is an auditable and cryptographically secured global ledger. “

