6,000 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

NYSE:MS opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

