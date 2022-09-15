88mph Price Tops $2.53 on Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $76,077.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00012840 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

