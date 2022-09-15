8PAY (8PAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,357.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $326,735.36 and approximately $51,357.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,030.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.26 or 0.07554699 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035225 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.