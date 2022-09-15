8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $17,205.84 and approximately $8.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.08 or 0.07412178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00169538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00282595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00731438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00595081 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

