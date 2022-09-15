A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR) Short Interest Up 78.4% in August

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCBR stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

