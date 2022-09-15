AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 11,237 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.70. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

