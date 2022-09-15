AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

