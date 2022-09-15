Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $358.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,202,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $498,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $278.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average is $301.71. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

