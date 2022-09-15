Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 41.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Accolade by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 743.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 459,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth $75,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.