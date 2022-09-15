ACoconut Trading Down 5.6% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $196,694.68 and approximately $30,707.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

