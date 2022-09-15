Actinium (ACM) Trading 23.6% Higher This Week

Actinium (ACM) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $215,608.46 and $1,861.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,355,675 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

