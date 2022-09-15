Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

