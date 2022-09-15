Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.27 or 0.07593735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00188327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00287565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00729749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.06 or 0.00600629 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

