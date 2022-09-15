Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $4.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 562.64% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%. Equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading

