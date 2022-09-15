Adam Rytenskild Acquires 114,402 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Adam Rytenskild bought 114,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$106,393.86 ($74,401.30).

Adam Rytenskild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Adam Rytenskild bought 500,000 shares of Tabcorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$497,000.00 ($347,552.45).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

About Tabcorp

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

