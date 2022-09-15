Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.21. 37,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,018,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

