Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 4,013.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $49.64.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.2179 per share. This represents a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Admiral Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,437.00.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

