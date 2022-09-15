Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 4,013.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $49.64.
Admiral Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.2179 per share. This represents a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
See Also
