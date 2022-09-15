Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,963 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Adobe worth $323,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 173,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,233,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Adobe by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $421,454,000 after buying an additional 84,639 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $371.52 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.49 and a 200-day moving average of $410.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

