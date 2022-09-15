Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $435.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $420.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.76. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

