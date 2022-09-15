ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $908.88 million, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at ADTRAN

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. FMR LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.