Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

