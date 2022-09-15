Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 12,306 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,098,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE CF opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.