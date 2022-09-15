Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 14,843 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,774 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 187,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of PM opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
