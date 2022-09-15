Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 48,779 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

