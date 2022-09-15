Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 257,480 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 284.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,480 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,697,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,823,000 after purchasing an additional 234,632 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,478,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,840,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

